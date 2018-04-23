SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a landmark restaurant in Spokane.
The fire early Sunday morning destroyed Shogun, a sushi and hibachi restaurant east of downtown.
Firefighters attempted to enter the building and attack the fire from inside, but were unable to because of heavy smoke and flames.
Multiple engines poured fire on the flames for about six hours and the building was completely destroyed.
Most Read Local Stories
- Reports: Ballard shooting victim is brother of former Husky standout Budda Baker; police seek suspect
- Carrying flags and rifles, gun-rights advocates rally in Olympia
- Left adrift by Trump’s victory, Eastside activists find voice in Indivisible movement
- This tiny house village allows drugs. Should it have been put in a high drug-traffic area?
- Two dead, 3 injured during Yakima home invasion
There were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.