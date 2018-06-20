Though it doesn't actually begin until tomorrow, it sure feels like summer now.

Sketched June 20, 2018

School is out, the swim rafts are back in place. And with no signs of June gloom —it’s actually 84 degrees as I type this— the beach at Madison Park is teeming with people of all ages. Rainbow umbrellas remind me that Pride Weekend is coming up. The scene couldn’t be more colorful.

If you follow my work, you may remember a few other Madison Street sketches I did on the opposite end of this important thoroughfare: The statue of Ivar Haglund feeding the seagulls and Fire Station 5.

They are all part of my recent urban hikes along Madison, the only street in the city that runs uninterrupted from Elliott Bay to Lake Washington. There’s a lot to observe along the 4-mile-long route, and I hope to share more sketches soon.