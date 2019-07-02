Local News Summer in Seattle Originally published July 2, 2019 at 7:19 pm Braving a wet and not very warm afternoon at Madison Park Beach, Dashell Adams, 19, does her job as a Seattle Parks and Recreation lifeguard Tuesday. This is Adams’ third year with the department. Adams, in her second week on the job this year, has already helped a boy who couldn’t swim and was over his head in the water. She is a sophomore at Western Washington University. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times) Share story By Greg Gilbert The Seattle Times Related Stories Drug-related deaths continue to rise in King County July 2, 2019 Lee Iacocca, auto industry savior, dies at 94 July 2, 2019 1 patient dies, 5 others infected by mold that closed Seattle Children’s hospital operating rooms July 2, 2019 Former Alaska mail carrier sentenced for failing to deliver July 2, 2019 More Photo Galleries Baby’s rockin’ it at yoga by the beach Local artists bring color and life to a Lake City corner Cars and crowds roll in for Greenwood Car Show Greg Gilbert: ggilbert@seattletimes.com.