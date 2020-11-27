By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- Washington liquor agents followed and confronted after notifying bar of COVID-19 violation
- Coronavirus daily news updates, November 26: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Coronavirus daily news updates, November 25: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- New approach to sheltering homeless people during COVID-19 in Seattle shows signs of success, but funding in peril VIEW
- Households, workplaces and social gatherings most likely to spread coronavirus in King County, report says
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.