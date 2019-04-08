A school bus carrying students Monday morning was involved in a two-vehicle crash and went off the road in the Brush Prairie area of Clark County, according to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian.

The bus was full when it went into a ditch at Northeast 134th Street and Laurin Road, according to scanner traffic. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release later Monday that about 20 students were on the bus.

The bus driver told dispatchers that no one on the bus was injured, and a responder confirmed the same upon arrival at the scene, according to the scanner.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash suffered a minor injury, according to the scanner.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to look into what caused the crash.

A second bus was sent to pick up the students, who were on their way to Prairie High School and Laurin Middle School, deputies said.