PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland State University student turned himself in to law enforcement after a woman was shot and killed near the school.

KOIN-TV reports that deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office arrested Keenan Harpole at a family property in Bend, Oregon, after he agreed to turn himself in. Harpole, 20, a former running back on the university’s football team, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon.

It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Portland State University about 1 a.m. Monday. Police found a woman dead at the scene. The victim’s name had not been released.

If the medical examiner determines the woman’s death to be a homicide, it will mark the city’s 26th this year, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive. That would be one more than Portland had seen by this time last year, which set a record for homicides in the city at 90.

Officials at PSU have offered counseling support to students and said they are “saddened to learn that the epidemic of deadly gun violence that has plagued so many cities has hit close to home.”