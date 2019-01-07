Local NewsPhotography Stroll among friends Originally published January 7, 2019 at 4:37 pm Frank Voorhees, 81, left, and Caryl Bailey, 80, both of Seattle, hold hands as they look out over the snow-capped Olympic Mountains on Wednesday at Golden Gardens in Seattle. They said they have been friends since the 1950s; have both been married (although not to each other); and each have children, now grown. When asked if they had any New Year’s resolutions, Voorhees spoke for the pair, “To stay friends for another year.” (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times) Share story By Ken Lambert Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Bonuses of nearly $300,000 paid to pipeline corporation head January 7, 2019 Uber expanding Seattle bike-share service area January 7, 2019 U.S. Rep. Jayapal endorses a Harrell challenger as Seattle City Council incumbents weigh options January 7, 2019 Nearly 100 percent of Seattle’s soda tax is being passed on to consumers, new report estimates January 7, 2019 More Photo Galleries Aki Con anime convention brings characters to SeaTac Young Seattle ballet dancers compete for a chance to perform on a bigger stage Site of triple slaying near Port Angeles was known as ‘crash pad,’ police say Ken Lambert: klambert@seattletimes.com. Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
