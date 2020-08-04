Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland led with 21% of the vote on primary election night in the crowded race to replace Rep. Denny Heck in Washington’s only open race for Congress, as Democrats appeared poised to face off against each other in the November general election.

State Rep. Beth Doglio was in second with 14%, and former state Rep. Kristine Reeves was in third with 13% as several candidates were clustered near the top in the race for the 10th Congressional District, representing Olympia and south Puget Sound.

All three women are Democrats. Ballots will continue to be counted in the days ahead, and the top two candidates, regardless of party, will face off in November.

In Washington’s nine other congressional districts, incumbents led their races and looked certain to head to the general election.

The race for the 10th, which reliably votes for Democrats, drew 19 candidates, more than twice as many as any other U.S. House race in Washington. Heck announced in December he was retiring after four terms, and he is running for lieutenant governor.

Strickland, 57, is a former two-term mayor of Tacoma and most recently ran the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce for two years.

Doglio, 55, has served two terms in the state Legislature after a long career as an organizer and environmental activist. She led the field in fundraising after getting endorsed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Reeves, 39, stepped down from the Legislature in December to run for Congress. She is a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and director of economic development for the Military and Defense Sector in the state Commerce Department.