Officials on Thursday reopened the portion of Highway 2 that had been closed near Skykomish after the Bolt Creek Fire encroached on the roadway on Tuesday.

Fire crews are still working to contain the active fire in the area, the Washington State Department of Transportation said, and the speed limit is reduced.

The Northwest Region Department of Natural Resources estimated the Bolt Creek Fire to be at 12,070 acres and 13% contained, as of Thursday.

Fire crews worked to thin hazardous trees, reinforce firelines, protect structures and clear debris off Highway 2 on Thursday, the department said.

The fire quieted down on Wednesday thanks to mild temperatures, high relative humidity and around .10 inches of rain, the DNR said. Weather conditions on Thursday were similar.

This week, a Burned Area Emergency Response team began assessing potential post-fire risks to people, property, and critical natural and cultural resources, the department said. The teams will also assess potential emergency stabilization measures officials can adopt to reduce the threat of flooding or debris flows.

