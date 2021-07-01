Streets around T-Mobile Park will be closed Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the memorial service and procession for Seattle police Officer Alexandra “Lexi” Harris.

This includes all streets within the boundary lines of First Avenue South, Fourth Avenue South, South Holgate Street and South Dearborn Street, which will be restricted to local access only.

Harris, a five-year veteran of the force, was struck and killed June 13 on I-5 when she stopped to help other drivers who got into an accident.

She is survived by her fiancé and his two children.

The memorial begins at 1 p.m. and is open to the public. It is expected to last until about 3:30 p.m.