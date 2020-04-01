By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Related Stories
- State unemployment agency tries to ramp up as coronavirus-related claims pour in
- A look inside the Army field hospital at CenturyLink Field, designed to help medical centers swamped by coronavirus patients
- Councilmembers Sawant, Morales say Seattle big business tax could finance coronavirus relief payments to many
- Everett homicide suspect accused of bludgeoning his landlord to death, disposing of his body
Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com.