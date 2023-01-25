Some people think success means moving up, making money and living large. Bill Burton knows better.

Few people are as admired in South Seattle as Burton, who spent decades running a Boys & Girls Club in the same Rainier Vista neighborhood where he grew up and then led a herculean effort to construct a bigger, special home for the club, which opened in 2008.

That’s why a “Bill Burton Way” street sign was recently installed near the club, and why friends and dignitaries gathered last Friday to name the club’s basketball court after Burton, as well.

“To build a building like this … that we didn’t have when we were coming up — that’s what I wanted to do,” Burton, 73, said after the event, between handshakes and hugs. “And that’s what we did.”

It wasn’t easy.

The old clubhouse was a squat brick building with a “dark and gloomy” interior and bars on the windows “so people couldn’t break in,” recalled Denise Overton, the club’s operations director and a longtime Burton mentee.

The Seattle Housing Authority began to redevelop Rainier Vista’s public housing in 1999, replacing its barracks-style projects with mixed-income town houses and apartments. But the club had to raise money separately to build a new home, and the price tag increased as the years sped by, leading Burton and the club’s board members to hunt far and wide for more donors.

Advertising

“Bill kept saying, ‘We need a place for our kids. We need a place for our kids’,” remembered Phyllis Lowe, who helped with the capital campaign.

By that time, Burton had already been managing the club for many years.

The son of a steelworker and a nurse, Burton lived in “The Vista” until he was seven, when his family moved to the Central District. He lettered in football and baseball at Garfield High School, played at Yakima Valley College and graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in recreation planning and administration that he quickly put to use, working at a YMCA branch and then taking a job with the Boys & Girls Club in 1980.

A bulky man with a whispery voice, Burton was strict enough to command respect. But he consistently checked up on the club’s kids, so they knew they were loved, safe and welcome. Like a gentle giant, Overton said.

Jim Buchanan, a businessperson who coached basketball for Burton as a young man and later served on the Rainier Vista club’s board, said Burton taught him how to write, take on responsibilities and get work done.

“I’m just one of many,” Buchanan said. “He’s done this for thousands.”

Advertising

Burton and his wife, Ruthie, made sure the club’s kids were fed, sometimes with Ruthie’s legendary gumbo. Burton dressed up as Santa Claus at Christmastime, wearing black-and-red Air Jordans. He treated “that little box” of a clubhouse “like a diamond,” despite its flaws, police detective and chess club organizer Denise “Cookie” Bouldin once remarked.

But the disparities between Rainier Vista’s facilities and those elsewhere bothered Burton, who wanted his kids to have the sort of amenities they saw when they visited clubs on the Eastside, he said last week.

Eager to level the playing field, Burton traveled to Illinois to study a club built by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. He quizzed his Rainier Vista kids on what they thought their new building should include.

To enlist staffers, board members and donors, he used the same tactic again and again, supporters remembered last week, laughing. “Let me take you to lunch,” Burton would suggest innocently, setting up a mid-meal ambush where he would ask for help. There was only one acceptable answer.

The effort eventually raised enough to construct the Joel E. Smilow Clubhouse and Teen Center at Rainier Vista (named after a key donor), an $18 million, 40,000-square-foot haven with a king-size gym that can be partitioned for younger and older kids, computer labs, classrooms on two levels, a kitchen, a music studio, expansive windows and a sports field outside.

Today, the club provides after school programs for 90 to 120 kids every day.

Advertising

Last November, the City Council approved an honorary designation for a block of South Oregon Street by the club, between Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and 31st Avenue South. Below the regular green sign that says “South Oregon Street,” a brown sign now bears Burton’s name. Soon, wood plaques with the words “Bill Burton’s Court” will be installed in the club’s gym.

The Rainier Vista giant hasn’t worked at the club in years, though there are scholarships named after him. He moved gingerly last week, using a cane at times. Outside in the sun, he posed for photos with the new street sign. Later, in the gym, a dozen people delivered speeches. More would have liked to take a turn at the mic, but kids were due to start an activity on the hardwood.

Friend Nate Miles, who helped organize the event, said supporters were determined to celebrate Burton in the here and now while also cementing his legacy for future generations. Years down the road, when kids see the signs and ask who Burton was, Miles said, they’ll learn that he was a man who succeeded: “The guy who made sure we had this building.”

This story contains information from Seattle Times archives.