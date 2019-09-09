PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A storm cell that passed over Portland, Oregon, prompted two tornado warnings after trained storm spotters saw funnel clouds north and south of the Columbia River.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that forecasters said the Sunday evening storm that created the funnel clouds also brought heavy rain on top of the day’s earlier rain showers. The rain prompted a flood advisory in Clark County. Local authorities said standing water covered some parts of Interstate 5 in southwest Washington.

The National Weather Service confirmed the storm cell produced an EF-0 tornado that briefly touched down on a farm northwest of Portland in Multnomah County. Forecasters issued the first tornado warning for that area at 6:46 p.m. after a trained spotter saw a funnel cloud approaching the ground.

The second warning came at 8:06 p.m. after a funnel cloud was spotted near Orchards, north of Vancouver, Washington.

Authorities haven’t received reports of damage.