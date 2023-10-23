In both the Muslim and Jewish faith traditions, there is a belief that taking one life is like killing all of humanity, and to save a life is to save all of humanity.

This foundational principle asks us to see one another as an interconnected human family, despite religious, political or ethnic differences.

But the events of the past two weeks have challenged that principle, as the brutal Hamas attacks against Israeli civilians on Oct. 7 and Israel’s subsequent devastating bombing campaign and “complete siege” in Gaza have led to immeasurable suffering, pain, death and anguish. The anguish, in particular, is most acutely felt in Gaza and Israel but also deeply felt by people around the world, including here.

I wanted to understand more clearly what some local faith leaders — Jewish and Muslim — thought about how our polarized communities could find our way back to that belief in our shared humanity.

Aneelah Afzali is the executive director of the American Muslim Empowerment Network (a program of the Muslim Association of Puget Sound).

Describing how she was feeling, she said in an email, “I’m devastated, heartbroken, and horrified. I’ve broken down several times in the last two weeks, often with my Jewish siblings, as we’ve mourned the loss of life and tried to take action to save the living.” But, she said, it was nothing compared with the “grief, loss, terror, despair and suffering” that so many others are feeling right now.

By Friday, well over 3,000 Palestinians had been killed in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes, according to the Palestinian health ministry, with the continuing siege leaving millions desperate for food, water and electricity. The attack by Hamas in Israel killed 1,400 people, with around 200 still held hostage, Israel said.

Afzali said she unequivocally condemns the massacre of Oct. 7 in Israel that killed women, children and elders, and prays for the swift return of hostages taken by Hamas. Yet, she said, “domestically, the drumbeats of war are drowning out the voices for peace, and there is a desire for vengeance and violence — regardless of how incredibly disproportionate, or what laws are violated in the process.”

Does the brutality of Hamas “mean that Israel now has free rein to drop thousands upon thousands of bombs on children; kill multiples more Gazan civilians than the Israelis killed, including women, children and the elderly; and take even more land from the Palestinians?” Afzali asked. “This will never bring safety or security to the Israeli or Jewish people, and will result in continued cycles of violence, or worse if other countries get involved.”

Afzali said U.S. leaders are offering unconditional and unilateral support for Israel, without drawing any red lines, including international law, and that those calling for peace, restraint or deeper understanding of the root causes of violence are being depicted as anti-Israel or anti-Jewish.

“We need an immediate ceasefire, the restoration of water, food, and electricity to Gaza, humanitarian assistance through safe corridors, and a diplomatic resolution for safe release of the Israeli hostages. In addition, there can be no true peace in the region without an end to the military occupation as well as the apartheid system,” Afzali said.

“But the side I choose, the side that my faith inspires me to follow, is that of peace and justice, mercy and compassion,” Afzali said. “My heart breaks for the Israeli baby killed just as it does for the Palestinian baby killed, and I recognize the trauma, terror and tragedy that the loved ones of either child would experience after their child was targeted.”

Seattle Rabbi Jason Levine said of the last few weeks, “It’s a really painful time, emotions are still very raw. The situation is extremely complicated, and it is changing very fast.”

“Every night’s a sleepless night,” Levine said. “We, as a Jewish community, are afraid. All the people are taking more security precautions. This is not just a foreign issue that’s thousands of miles away. There’s a real pain and fear and concern that is occupying a lot of our time, a lot of our energy, a lot of our heart space.”

Levine said attention needed to be focused on the continuing crisis of the hostages held by Hamas, as well as how raw and painful emotions continue to be.

He said he has friends who lost family members in the Oct. 7 attack and friends whose family members are being held hostage. But he said another way to answer the question of whether he is personally impacted by the crisis is that he has 7 million family members in Israel and “as a human, I have 2-plus million Palestinian family members.”

Levine said it has been heartening to receive support, love and compassion for all of the death, pain and suffering, but there has also been a fair degree of silence from some interfaith leaders.

“As a Jew, with our millennia of antisemitism or millennia of being persecuted and separated and isolated, and pushed aside,” Levine said, “it can feel isolating … when people are not responding. This is certainly a complicated issue and it can be hard to know what to say. But say something, staying silent can just feel isolating.”

The Kadima Reconstructionist Community in Seattle lost one of their former congregants on Oct. 7. Hayim Katsman, known for his scholarship at the University of Washington and his activism for peace, was killed in a kibbutz by Hamas.

Kadima Rabbi David Basior said in addition to the loss of Katsman, he, too, has friends who have lost loved ones or do not know if they are alive or dead. He said all hostages must be released and that the Hamas attack was a war crime that violated international law.

Basior said Israel’s retaliation over the past two weeks has been “disproportionate and genocidal.” He is unambiguous about what he believes needs to happen next: “There needs to be a ceasefire. It needs to be immediate.”

Basior is on the Jewish Voice for Peace Rabbinical Council and was one of the hundreds of Jewish protesters arrested at the U.S. Capitol rotunda on Wednesday while demanding a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. Thousands of protesters also supported the action outside.

He said the continued bombing and siege of Gaza just prolongs suffering and creates an “exponential, immeasurable, cataclysmic continuation” of violence that will lead to future years of bombing.

At its core, the rabbinical council is a space that “deeply respects and honors the sanctity of life,” Basior said. “I think that we have to be able to do that on all sides, we have to demand a release to the hostages, we have to say what Hamas did was awful and should never be perpetrated against anyone. And it matters that the people that they perpetrated against were Israelis and Jews. And when Jews are killed, we have to call it out.”

But in caring for life, he said, “we notice … that Palestinian lives are ignored, invisibilized, negated, dehumanized.” That injustice requires him to “do whatever we can and we have to do it as best as we possibly can.”

Levine said that in these difficult times, “I take hope from faith leaders, knowing that we really aren’t enemies with one another, despite the way some people — whether it is political leaders or media — might portray one side or the other.

“The vast majority of people in my experience, and the vast majority of faith leaders, in my experience, really care so much about the protection of life, and happiness and safety. For all.”