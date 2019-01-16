Police had been looking for the cab after reports of a carjacking and shots fired north of Lynnwood, authorities said.

A man was taken into custody Wednesday after carjacking a Yellow Cab and at one point during a police chase driving the wrong way on Interstate 5, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, a 38-year-old Renton man, was taken into custody after the cab was stolen and shots were fired about 1:45 p.m. in a Dollar Tree parking lot in the 13600 block of Mukilteo Speedway.

The cab was then spotted near I-5 and a chase ensued, authorities said. At one point, the suspect drove the wrong way on the interstate and deputies stopped the pursuit.

The chase began a second time and the suspect crashed at the entrance of the southbound HOV lanes in Northgate.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and there were no injuries, authorities said.

The car had been surrounded by police cars by about 2:20 p.m., according to a tweet by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). All lanes of traffic were open later as the investigation continued in the express lane entrance.