The Washington State Department of Transportation will close Stevens Pass at 9 a.m. Monday for “extensive avalanche control,” the agency announced on its website Sunday. Agency staff aren’t sure how long it will take, but plan to provide an update at 1 p.m.

“We expect to drop a lot of snow and will need a longer than normal closure,” a tweet on WSDOT East’s account said.

An “extended” closure may become necessary, WSDOT’s website said.

Stevens Pass and several other high mountain roads were closed last weekend as well over avalanche danger as heavy mountain snow has piled up.