If the temperature in Seattle remains above 56 degrees Wednesday, it will set a record as the warmest low temperature in history for the month of November.

After days of steady soaking, some Puget Sound-area rivers were flooding Wednesday, with more rain to come.

The King County Flood Control District reported minor flooding on the South Fork of the Skykomish and Tolt rivers. The Snoqualmie River has seen moderate flooding, which means some nearby roads may be flooded.

The National Weather Service also advised of flood warnings for the Snohomish River near Monroe and the city of Snohomish, as well as the Stillaguamish River (both north and south forks).

In Arlington, Washington Department of Transportation maintenance crews were called out Wednesday morning after reports of water on the Highway 530 near Twin Rivers Park.

With the ground well-saturated, the National Weather Service warned that landslides also threaten.

Minor river flooding remains a possibility with a continued threat of landslides. Snow levels will gradually lower by early Friday.

Temperatures remain balmy Wednesday, and are not expected to drop much.

Early Wednesday, the weather service said Seattle had reached 58 degrees. If the temperature remains above 56 throughout the day, Seattle will have recorded its warmest low temperature for November in history, according to the weather agency. The rain was expected to ease Wednesday afternoon, before showers and the return of cooler air Thursday.