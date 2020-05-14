Washington potato growers are donating the vegetables they can't sell because of the pandemic.

Washington Potato Growers hosted its largest potato giveaway to date on Thursday, May 14.

About 200,000 pounds of state-grown spuds were given away in the Tacoma Dome parking lot. Local volunteers from the Emergency Food Network, the Air National Guard and other groups helped organize the event and load the potatoes. Ninety percent of all the potatoes grown in Washington State are sold to restaurants and other food service establishments, but the statewide stay-home order has led to a surplus of spuds.