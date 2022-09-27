WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla Thursday is expected to make a full recovery, according to the man’s father.

Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said Monday that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.

The trooper was shot multiple times around 5 p.m. Thursday in Walla Walla while on duty. He suffered wounds to the face and his left hand, which he used to shield himself, Atkinson Sr. said. The trooper then drove himself to a nearby hospital and was flown to Harborview Medical Center, where he has been in stable condition, undergoing surgeries, according to his father.

Brandon O’Neel of Walla Walla has been charged with attempted murder, assault and attempting to elude police. He had been served an eviction notice before the shooting, KING 5 News reported.

A note had been affixed to his door with the following sentence underlined: “Evict me an (sic) I will execute any cop or manager you send period,” according to probable cause documents. The shooting happened after O’Neel returned to his residence and found himself locked out, documents said.

O’Neel remains in jail in lieu of $1 million bail, an amount a temporarily appointed attorney said she would argue at a later date. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 3.