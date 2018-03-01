A woman who identified herself as the owner of Studio Seven said the club will remain open for business and upcoming shows, despite being barred from serving alcohol.

Citing a “threat to public safety,” the state’s liquor control board this week temporarily suspended the liquor license of a South Seattle nightclub where a man was fatally shot on Feb. 10.

The 180-day license suspension for Studio Seven, a heavy-metal nightclub and hard-rock venue at 110 S. Horton St., went into effect Wednesday and will continue until Aug. 27, the state agency said. During that time, the Washington State Liquor Control and Cannabis Board will seek a permanent license revocation.

In a news release, the board contended the nightclub “ceded responsibility for security” to a music performer’s private security before the shooting that killed a 27-year-old man.

“It is the responsibility of Studio Seven to control their premises at all times, including keeping firearms out of restricted areas, to ensure public safety,” the liquor control board said in a news release. “The licensee had been counseled on previous occasions that insufficient security posed a serious threat to the safety of their customers.”

A woman who identified herself as the club’s owner said in a phone interview Thursday the club will seek a stay of the license suspension, and noted it will remain open for business and upcoming shows, despite being barred from serving alcohol.

“I don’t know how I can feel responsibility for someone sneaking a gun into our business,” added the woman, who did not give her name. “We had pat-downs and metal detectors in place. There’s not really much more to say, except that the liquor board and the city of Seattle are moving forward with persecuting a small business.”

In issuing its suspension, liquor control board members considered a November 2017 disorderly conduct incident that required 28 police officers to quell.

“They also considered an extensive history of calls for service, 26 cases, linked to the business by Seattle Police Department,” the news release said. “Those cases, dating back to 2015, include driving under the influence, robbery, and both sexual and aggravated assault.”

State law allows the liquor board to issue emergency liquor-license suspensions of up to 180 days when it believes the “health, safety or welfare” of the general public is in danger. The board’s announcement said it issued one emergency suspension in 2017.