State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said Friday he is “confident” Gov. Jay Inslee will soon expand the requirement that state workers be vaccinated to public school employees.

Reykdal, who held a news conference Friday to lay out his case for a teacher and staff vaccination mandate, sent a letter to the governor Thursday “strongly encouraging” him to include school employees in his sweeping order requiring state employees and health care workers be vaccinated.

If the order is extended, public school employees who don’t get vaccinated could risk losing their jobs. And districts that don’t adopt the mandate could lose federal funding, Reykdal said.

“Thankfully we are not seeing the hospitalization for those who have been vaccinated,” Reykdal said. “Vaccines work. It is the science of vaccines that demonstrates this for us.”

Under Inslee’s Monday order, state employees and health care workers need to show proof of vaccinations by Oct. 18 or they’ll lose their jobs unless they receive a medical or religious exemption. For school employees, the deadline to receive the vaccine may be different, Reykdal said, and that decision should be made by the governor.

During the news conference, Reykdal said a vaccination requirement for school employees won’t delay the start of school, which for most districts, including Seattle, is Sept. 1. With the delta variant spreading, he said, it’s going to be a challenge to keep schools open without taking these measures.

“For those folks frustrated by mask requirements or vaccine requirements, they need to understand the consequence,” Reydkal said. “We will have to shut down schools, we will have to shut down buildings or quarantine significant numbers of students on a regular basis. That disruption of learning has a big impact on our learners, our families and our economy.”

Inslee is requiring everyone in public and private schools to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, a continuation of the mask requirement from last school year. About a dozen Republican state legislators sent the governor a letter this week urging him to reconsider the mask mandate.

The governor hasn’t formally responded to the letter, but is unlikely to change his mind about masks, according to spokesperson Tara Lee. She said Inslee is not planning to issue any more orders this week.