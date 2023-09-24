The Washington State Patrol is searching for a truck that may have been involved in a Thursday morning collision that killed two people.

Two men from Shelton died after a tire crashed through the windshield of a 15-passenger van traveling north on Interstate 5 in Lakewood. A third person was injured.

Witnesses told investigators the tire came from a car-hauler trailer being towed by a white Ford heavy-duty pickup. The truck has a color-matched front bumper, chrome grille, LED highlights and a Department of Transportation number posted on the side.

The truck was seen traveling north on I-5 before the incident and is believed to have continued north after losing the wheel, the State Patrol said in a news release.

The agency asks witnesses or anyone with information about the event to contact Trooper Cody Fath at cody.fath@wsp.wa.gov or 360-764-0922.