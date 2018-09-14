A witness told troopers a person had jumped off an overpass before being hit by a vehicle, which left the scene. Troopers are seeking the driver of the vehicle.

The Washington State Patrol is seeking a driver they say struck a woman on Interstate 5 near Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood last month and then left the scene.

Around 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 9, troopers received a report of a person in the roadway on northbound I-5 near Northeast 85th Street, the State Patrol said. When troopers arrived, a witness told them the person had jumped off the nearby 5th Avenue Northeast overpass and was then hit by a vehicle, said State Patrol spokesman Trooper Rick Johnson. The woman died at the scene.

A passing driver provided troopers with dash camera video and troopers are now searching for the driver of the silver vehicle shown in the video, the State Patrol said.

“We feel that this person would have known that they ran over something,” Johnson said. “Whether they knew it was a person, we’re not 100 percent sure, but either way detectives want to talk [to the driver].”

The State Patrol is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Vik Mauro at 425-401-7746 or victoria.mauro@wsp.wa.gov.