A plan to help the dwindling population of southern resident killer whales recover will cost $90 million, if the state Legislature approves the request from the Washington state Department of Natural Resources.

The funding requested by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz would pay for restoring habitats for salmon, removing barriers that inhibit the fish from reaching their spawning ground, researching ocean acidification, and removing rundown vessels on waterways, according to an emailed statement from the state’s Department of Natural Resources on Monday. It includes $22 million in operating budget requests and $68 million for one-time capital budget projects.

The request comes amid heightened concerns for the critically endangered local orcas, which suffered three deaths over the summer and haven’t had any of their calves survive in three years due to the lack of chinook salmon, along with the effects of pollution and traffic in Puget Sound waters. A group commissioned by Gov. Jay Inslee issued a list of recommendations last week to save the animals, including breaching two river dams to increase salmon returns and partly suspending whale-watching tours for up to five years.

The package has support from the Lummi Nation tribe and environmental advocates such as The Nature Conservancy, according to the statement.