All national and state parks in Washington will offer free admission Monday in celebration of Veterans Day.

This is the last one of the four days this year that U.S. national parks are offering free admission. There are four national parks in Washington that charge visitors a fee: Olympic National Park, Mount Rainier National Park, Fort Vancouver National Historic Site and Lewis & Clark National Historical Park.

Washington’s state parks have scheduled 12 free days this year. In addition to Monday’s fee-free day, state parks will also be open free on Nov. 29. During the rest of the year, the state charges a $10-per-day entrance fee or sells the annual Discover pass for $30.