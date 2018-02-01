BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — State officials say a blueberry farm in northwestern Washington was not at fault in the death of a 28-year-old migrant worker in August but the farm is being fined for violations related to late meals and missed employee breaks.

The Bellingham Herald reports the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries made the announcement Thursday in the death of Honesto Silva Ibarra.

The agency fined Sarbanand Farms nearly $150,000 for the violations.

Ibarra fell ill while working at Sarbanand Farms in Sumas and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died Aug. 6. An autopsy determined he died of natural causes.

He was among about 600 workers, all from Mexico, who were brought to the farm under the H-2A visa program. A class action lawsuit was filed last week on behalf of the farmworkers hired to pick blueberries last summer.

The farm is owned by California-based Munger Brothers.