One woman was killed and two other people hurt early Saturday when a driver drifted off Interstate 5 in Everett and struck the woman and two cars parked on the freeway shoulder, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Jane I. Costello, 57, of Stanwood, was pronounced dead at the scene on I-5 South near the junction of Highway 526, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers arrested a 25-year-old Marysville man for investigation of vehicular homicide and illegal possession of prescription drugs. The man, who hadn’t been charged as of Saturday afternoon, was being held in the Snohomish County Jail, the jail’s registry showed.

According to the State Patrol, the crash happened about 12:36 a.m. Costello and a 57-year-old woman from Granite Falls were both parked on the freeway’s southbound shoulder and standing next to their vehicles when the suspect, driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, drifted off the roadway. The man’s pickup struck Costello and crashed into the parked vehicles. It was unclear why both vehicles were parked there.

The second woman was hurt by flying debris, and a 39-year-old Mount Vernon man who was a passenger in the suspect’s truck also reported injuries, the State Patrol said. Both were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center-Everett.

Neither was admitted to the hospital, a Providence spokesman said in an email Saturday.