A Sunday night stabbing at a Kitsap County residence for people recovering from addiction left two people dead and two injured.

A 29-year-old Bellevue man, found by officers as he was crawling away from the home into surrounding brush, was arrested and booked into the Kitsap County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims who died are a 51-year-old man and a woman yet to be identified, the sheriff’s office said in a news release posted to Facebook.

According to the news release, the other injured victims are both men who live at the house, near Silverdale. They were treated by Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue Medics before being flown to trauma centers. Their injuries are life-threatening.

Two people called 911 from within the house at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, when the suspect was still inside. The callers were able to get out and give a detailed description of the stabber, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies and a Washington State Patrol trooper arrived within four minutes. The officers heard a noise, which led them to the suspect, still holding a butcher knife, the news release said.

The sheriff’s office said the officers arrested him “without incident.” He was taken to St. Michael Medical Center before being booked into jail.

No additional details were immediately available. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call Detective Tiffany Dobbins at (360) 337-5614.