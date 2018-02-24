Mount St. Helens Institute says it’s using a new vendor that can handle the demand when climbing-permit sales resume 9 a.m. Monday.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — People who weren’t able to get permits to climb Mount St. Helens when a website crashed this month will have another chance Monday.

The Columbian newspaper reported that as many as 17,000 people tried to get online in the first hour Feb. 1 to buy one of the $22 climbing permits. That’s about three times more than usual.

About 20 percent of the 2018 climbing permits were purchased Feb. 1. The remaining 80 percent will be available starting Monday.

Anyone planning to ascend above 4,800 feet on the 8,363-foot volcano in Southwest Washington needs a permit. From April 1 to May 15, 500 permits are available each day. Only 100 permits are allotted each day between May 16 and Oct. 31.