Six hundred graduating seniors at Seattle Pacific University filled Tiffany Loop on campus Friday for the annual almost century-old tradition of ivy cutting. It began as an ivy planting in 1922. Each graduate receives a sprig signifying the tie to SPU and the separation and independence that comes with graduation.
