A welcome rite of spring is the annual Northwest Flower & Garden Festival, back again after a pandemic-driven year off. It runs through Feb. 13 at the Washington State Convention Center. Attendees 12 and older are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of having received a negative COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours of the event. Information: gardenshow.com.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.