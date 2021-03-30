Don’t get all hyped up for warmer weather just yet.

We may get a warm day on Wednesday with temperatures that could creep toward 60 degrees, but in general the next two weeks look colder than average, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The overnight low on Tuesday morning at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was 34 degrees, according to the weather service.

“The last time there was a colder temperature at Sea-Tac in the last two days of March, 37 years ago, March 30, 1984 with 33°,” the weather service said on Twitter.

“When is it going to warm up? Not for a while,” said meteorologist Dana Felton. “La Niña is weak and it’s fading but it’s still intact, and the eight- to 14-day forecast has us solidly below normal.”

The Seattle area has had only one day with temperatures around 60 this month, whereas usually we get about four, he said.

So enjoy Wednesday, but keep the coats out, and the expectations down, for now.