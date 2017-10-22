More than 100 mushroom hunters came to the annual Wild Mushroom Show on Sunday with trays full of all different types of fungi, from colorful amanitas to liquefying inky caps.

Late autumn rains sent Puget Sound Mycological Society mushroom hunters scrambling to fill the trays for the 54th annual Wild Mushroom Show, held at Bellevue College this weekend.

“We worry every year,” said Danny Miller, identification coordinator, librarian and education chair for the Puget Sound Mycological Society, or PSMS.

However, more than 100 mushroom hunters came through with trays full of all different types of fungi, from colorful amanitas to liquefying inky caps.

“More importantly, it’s just the spectacle,” Miller said, “and just realizing that that kind of diversity is out there.”

Kim Traverse, president of PSMS, said that the recent rains could help fungi hunters inspired by this weekend’s show. “If really cold weather holds off, the next couple weeks could be really good,” he said.

To learn more, visit www.psms.org or find them on Facebook as Puget Sound Mycological Society, @PSMS.mushrooms.