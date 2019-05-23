The barrage of automated telephone solicitations and robocalls to Americans’ phones added up to nearly 50 billion calls in 2018, a 56% increase over the previous year, according to some estimates. To make matters worse, experts say as many as half of these calls may be attempts to defraud consumers.

Many adults in Washington state are unaware of the latest scam tactics, according to a survey conducted by the AARP, an advocacy group for people 50 and older.

“Very smart people can fall for these scams,” AARP communications director Jason Erskine said. “The scammers are very good.”

Earlier this week, the organization put on a “Spoof-Proof Your Life” event at Seattle’s Museum of Flight, where the AARP and Washington state’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson explained to a capacity crowd what the survey data showed, gave tips on how to avoid falling for a scam and stressed the importance of reporting scams.

“It’s important to always report scam attempts, even if you don’t fall victim,” Chuck Harwood, Federal Trade Commission regional director, said in a news statement released by AARP. “Your story makes a difference. Every report is a piece of the puzzle that helps authorities see a fuller picture of what scammers are doing, which can also help in law enforcement actions. Scammers don’t rip off just one person, and your story could be the one that helps protect others.”

The survey also showed that while most Washington adults know to be wary of calls coming from “Unknown,” “Private,” or “Restricted” numbers, they’re not prepared to resist the fear induced by calls that seem to be coming from sheriffs’ departments, police, the IRS and other official agencies.

Advertising

Fraudsters understand that fear sells and are increasingly turning to pitches designed to threaten or scare victims into handing over their money, according to the AARP. And it works, Erskine said.

“By using programs that are readily and cheaply available online, scammers can manipulate your caller ID so that calls appear to come from any number or source they choose — and consumers are falling for it,” said Doug Shadel, AARP state director.

According to AARP’s survey, 60% of Washington adults say they are more likely to answer the phone if their caller ID shows a local number. Nearly half of respondents would likely answer if shown an area code where friends and/or family live, and 41% say they are more likely to pick up if the prefix on the caller ID matches their own.

To avoid becoming a victim, follow these tips:

Don’t rely on caller ID alone to identify who is calling

“Whether it’s online or on the phone, advances in technology have made it very easy for scammers to impersonate trusted sources,” said Sean Murphy, senior vice president and chief information security officer for BECU, the credit union.

“Be suspicious of requests for personal information or pressure to take action quickly. Also be wary of requests for abnormal payment methods, such as through a gift card or wire transfer.”

Use call-blocking services

Consider getting a call-blocking service like Nomorobo or You Mail, or contact your phone company and ask if they offer a call-blocking feature. AARP’s survey showed that 81% of Washington adults don’t use a robocall-blocking service.

Advertising

Independently verify the identity of those calling

About half of Washington adults seldom or never look up a number online to determine whether it’s a scam, according to AARP’s survey.

“The best thing you can do to prevent fraud is be vigilant, avoid unsolicited offers and safeguard your personal information,” said Courtney Gregoire, assistant general counsel for Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit. “Be wary of unsolicited phone calls or pop-up messages on your electronic devices. Never give control of your computer to a third party unless you can confirm that it is a legitimate representative of a computer support team of whom you are already a customer. If you think you may have been the victim of a scam, file a report with law-enforcement authorities, including your local consumer protection authority. You could help stop fraudsters in their tracks.”

Report fraud to the appropriate law-enforcement agencies

Most adults in Washington skip this step, AARP’s survey found: 79% of Washington adults haven’t reported telemarketing robocalls, 84% haven’t reported calls with fake or misleading display numbers, and 81% haven’t reported attempted telephone scams.

Consumers should report scams to the FTC at FTC.gov/complaint and to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office at atg.wa.gov/file-complaint.

Additional “Spoof Proof Your Life” events are scheduled for Kennewick on May 30, Spokane on June 12 and Vancouver on June 26. You can also sign up for fraud alerts from the AARP Fraud Watch Network at aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.

HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” had some fun explaining robocalls on a recent episode: