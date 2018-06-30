Attorneys have reached caseload limits set by the state, officials said.
The Spokane County Public Defender’s Office has suspended handling new felony cases for a week because attorneys have reached caseload limits set by the state.
Director Thomas Krzyminski says the backlog likely will be assigned next week, but incoming cases could be suspended until the end of July if caseload limits are reached again.
Krzyminski told The Spokesman-Review that attorneys are operating at maximum capacity.
Officials say the full scope of the delay won’t be understood for several weeks when defendants are arraigned.
Officials say some defendants charged with felony crimes will not have a chance to speak to a court-appointed attorney and could spend up to seven days behind bars.
