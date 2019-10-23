SPOKANE — Authorities say a Spokane police officer shot and killed a person near a golf course.

Police Chief Craig Meidl said police received a call from people trying to comfort someone described as suicidal about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near Esmeralda Golf Course. Officers set up a perimeter around the area when they arrived.

The Spokesman-Review reports that within 30 minutes of the call, an officer saw a man exit a home with a gun in his hand. The officer called for the man to drop the gun after it appeared he was aiming it at someone to the west.

Meidl said the man then turned to point the gun at the officer. The officer fired at least two shots from a rifle at the man, who died at the scene.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the shooting with assistance from Washington State Patrol.