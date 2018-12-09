SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A homeless encampment in front of the Spokane City Hall has been removed by police.

The Spokane Spokesman-Review reports officers and trucks arrived midmorning Sunday and cleared people, tents and belongings.

Witnesses said two people were arrested.

A Spokane Police Department spokesman, Officer John O’Brien, says the people arrested were not residents of the camp.

A hunger strike by Alfred Llamedo last month over the city’s sit-lie ordinance grew into an encampment of dozens of tents.

Residents protested what they described as lack of available shelter space in winter.

Notices were posted Thursday stating that residents of the camp would have 48 hours to remove property.

Camp residents and supporters including City Councilwoman Kate Burke demonstrated Saturday. The demonstrators disbanded Saturday night.

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com