Police say the victim asked his neighbor to stop using his snowblower to throw snow on his property Friday when a fight erupted.

SPOKANE — Two neighbors fighting in Spokane over where to pile snow left one man in the hospital and the other in jail.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reported that 48-year-old Michael P. Jones allegedly attacked a man in his late 60s who had asked him to stop using his snowblower to throw snow on the older man’s property Friday.

The Spokesman-Review says the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Jones was arrested on suspicion of assault, which he is denying.

Last week saw heavy snowfall in the Spokane area, after weeks of dry conditions.

Also last week in Spokane: In two separate instances, snow-plow drivers were threatened by people unhappy with where the snow was going.