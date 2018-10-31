A jury on Monday determined Dennis Magner of Spokane is 30 percent responsible for the 2016 crash that killed two men and a woman.
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — An Eastern Washington man found not guilty of three counts of involuntary manslaughter in a criminal trial following a boating crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho has been ordered to pay $600,000 in a civil case.
A jury on Monday determined Dennis Magner of Spokane is 30 percent responsible for the crash.
The July 2016 nighttime collision killed 34-year-old Justin Luhr of Medical Lake, Washington, 21-year-old Justin Honken of Post Falls, Idaho, and 21-year-old Caitlin Breeze of Spokane.
The jury awarded $300,000 to Breeze’s family, and $150,000 each to the parents of Honken.
Most Read Local Stories
- UPS tests tricycles with extra oomph in Seattle
- How much would I-1631's carbon fee cost you at the gas pump and to heat your home?
- Brother of girl killed at Mukilteo house party sues shooter, parents, party hosts, gun seller
- These are the luckiest — and unluckiest — places to play the Washington lottery, data show | FYI Guy
- Washington AG Bob Ferguson says state will sue if Trump tries to overturn birthright citizenship
The jury determined Luhr was 70 percent responsible for the crash for allowing his boat to drift into a traffic lane without navigation lights.