A firefighter brought forward the allegations, claiming a pattern of abuse has existed for years that created an "unhealthy atmosphere for probationary employees."
SPOKANE — The Spokane human resources department has investigated allegations of bullying, sexual harassment and hazing involving probationary employees of the city’s fire department.
KXLY-TV reports a firefighter brought forward the allegations, claiming a pattern of abuse has existed for years that created an “unhealthy atmosphere for probationary employees.”
Probationary employees are new hires or recently promoted workers who are under an evaluation period.
The city began an investigation in February, leading to a 40-page report.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle City Council votes 9-0 for scaled-down head tax on large employers VIEW
- Seattle returns to Wells Fargo because no other bank wants city’s business
- Here's what happens next with Seattle's $275-per-employee head tax
- Man who ignited midair brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight sentenced to 2 years in prison
- Wolf researcher who accused WSU of silencing him gets $300K to settle lawsuit and go away
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says the department takes the allegations seriously and an investigation is ongoing. He says disciplinary action will be taken after the investigation is complete.
Spokane Firefighters Union President Randy Marler told The Spokesman-Review that the union is planning to conduct its own investigation and it stands by its members.