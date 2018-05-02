The department's drone has thermal imaging, which could help rescuers quickly locate a person in the water as it flies above the river.
SPOKANE — The Spokane Fire Department says it is planning to incorporate the use of drones in its water rescue efforts.
KREM-TV reports the fire department is seeking to expand the role of drones after it began using the technology a year ago in its firefighting work.
Fire Lt. Todd Powell says the drone has thermal imaging, which could help rescuers quickly locate a person in the water as it flies above the river.
Powell says the department can sometimes have up to three rescue calls a day at the river during the summer.
The department is seeking permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly the drones at night and in downtown Spokane.