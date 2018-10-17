A proposed ordinance would bar searches at non-public parts of the city's bus depot unless agents have a warrant.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane City Council is considering whether to limit federal agents from looking for people in non-public areas of city property who are living in the country illegally.
The ordinance would bar searches at non-public parts of the city’s bus depot unless agents have a warrant.
The Spokesman-Review says restricted areas could include any city property marked as private or a place where patrons must purchase a ticket to access.
The Spokane Border Patrol Sector says the agency has apprehended about 30 people this year at the Intermodal Center, which houses the Greyhound bus station.
In total, more than 200 people have been detained there since 2013.
Local religious and civil rights organizations wrote to the city last month asking for additional protections for undocumented people on city property.
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com