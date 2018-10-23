The new law would require the U.S. Border Patrol to obtain written permission from the mayor before searching the Spokane Intermodal Center and other city property where people are required to purchase a ticket or obtain permission to enter.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane City Council has approved an ordinance restricting the U.S. Border Patrol’s ability to search city property that is not open to the public.

The new law would require the Border Patrol to obtain written permission from the mayor before searching the Spokane Intermodal Center and other city property where people are required to purchase a ticket or obtain permission to enter.

The Spokesman-Review says the City Council passed the ordinance on a 6-1 vote Monday.

The Border Patrol has apprehended about 200 people at the Intermodal Center, which houses the Greyhound bus and Amtrak train stations, since 2013.

Many people spoke in support of the ordinance Monday.

Councilman Mike Fagan voted voted against the ordinance, saying the Border Patrol should be able to do its job.

