By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Alan Berner
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle got more than 1,300 federal housing vouchers. So far, only 10 people have used them
- At Green Lake and Woodland Park, frustration mounts as homelessness changes the landscape VIEW
- Don't want to contaminate your recycling? Here's how to do it correctly in King County VIEW
- How to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster in Seattle, King County and Washington state
- 'Absolutely tragic.' The grisly demolition at Seattle’s Boeing Field of an old 727 WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.