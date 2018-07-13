Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

“This would have been an unsurvivable event”: A glacier crumbles on Mount Rainier

The sunrise was a lovely sight for climbers on Saturday — until they came upon a massive field of debris, with head-high ice blocks. A chunk of the glacier the size of a five-story building had collapsed, a guide said, reminiscent of an icefall avalanche on Mount Rainier that killed 11 climbers in 1981. Now rangers are warning people to hurry through the area. Learn how it happened and watch as an expedition encounters the icefall. (Courtesy of Calvin Sherstan)

Need to know

Boeing is swaggering into next week’s big Farnborough Air Show with the confidence that business has rarely been better. As an aggressive Boeing faces a new, untested leadership team at Airbus, here’s what’s at stake, and which planes are expected to be the attention-grabbers and the big sellers. Reporter Dominic Gates is in the U.K. for the show; follow his coverage and other aviation news.

Is the threat of a speeding ticket slowing you down? Washington is one of the strictest states on enforcement of driving laws. That’s created a culture of caution, one traffic official says. But the state’s vigor has its critics, and the prolific tickets clearly aren’t slowing all the speedsters: “I don’t have time to fart around with these fiddly slowpokes,” one local leadfoot says.

Traffic alert: You probably won’t be speeding along many roadways this weekend. Roadwork is closing I-5 northbound at Sodo from tonight to early Monday, and Highway 2 westbound will close from Lake Stevens to Everett, along with lanes of I-90 between Issaquah and Snoqualmie Pass. Check traffic before you go.

Diplomatic whiplash: President Donald Trump today says his relationship with British Prime Minister Theresa May is better than ever, after a chat over lemon meringue pie. Yesterday, as May feted Trump with an opulent dinner, a bombshell interview came out in which he blasted her Brexit plan and praised her rival. That sent tongues wagging and the British pound falling. Today he’ll do tea with Queen Elizabeth II, and there are plenty of etiquette rules to remember.

Ready for a cooldown? Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far, hitting 89 degrees. We should get a nice break before the furnace fires up again in a few days.

What we’re talking about

In “America’s Vancouver,” schools have converted offices and closets into one-stop shops for children whose families struggle to meet their basic needs. It’s not uncommon to see students there washing laundry or rummaging through a food pantry. Parents stop by, too, asking for help with overdue bills or eviction notices. These Clark County community hubs have expanded to 18 high-poverty schools — and their results are drawing attention across the Pacific Northwest.

The Proud Boys, a right-wing men’s group, has elevated its Northwest profile within the past year. The Proud Boys’ conduct — including a confrontation outside a mall — is raising concerns about assaults and intimidation by a group that’s emboldened by the Trump presidency.

Sunday’s World Cup final pits the star-studded French favorites against the tough underdog Croatians. Watch it with a crowd at one of these soccer-friendly bars, or check out this new one in the Central District.

Mariners on the rise: The team has four players in the All-Star Game, and the long-term outlook is even better, columnist Matt Calkins writes. The M’s had a scare last night when ace James Paxton left in the first inning, but his ailment turned out to be lower-back tightness. The Mariners left Anaheim bruised after an 11-2 defeat.

Worth a read

Scores of migrant children have not been reunited with their families, days after a court-ordered deadline. Nearly half the 103 children younger than 5remain in shelters, say Trump administration officials who deemed them ineligible for return. Almost 3,000 older children also have not been reunited. Detaining migrant children is now a billion-dollar industry that has tentacles in Washington state. And a push by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, to abolish ICE is delighting the GOP.

What’s all the fuss? Golfer Jimmy Jones, 86, shot a 68 recently in Kent and wondered why it was a big deal. Jones, who golfs almost daily, usually shoots below his age and rarely uses a cart. While genetics might be on Jones’ side, he’s also a hard worker with a disciplined routine.

Weekend fun: Head to one of the many summer festivals. Tour Mount Rainier’s fire lookouts, complete with sweeping views. Go to Oregon — our Travel & Outdoors editor, who used to live in Portland, gives us a local’s guide to the city,and writer Ron Judd shares a popular Oregon coast site for puffin-viewing. Or hide from the heat at one of these new movies.

It’s Friday the 13th, a day with a history of freaky happenings. But there’s plenty to smile about.

Editorial/opinion

The Seattle Times editorial board recommends Democrat My-Linh Thai for the 41st Legislative District, Position No. 2. Her experience on the Bellevue School Board has given her keen insights on where the state is falling short on education funding. Also, House Speaker Frank Chopp, 43rd Legislative District, Position No. 2, should be re-elected. His leadership should help improve mental-health services.

Today’s weather

Slather on the sunscreen. High 82. Low 59. Sunrise 5:25. Sunset 9:04.

Today in history

Slaughter County is renamed Kitsap County in 1857, in honor of Chief Kitsap,a Suquamish military leader. The county was formerly named after Army Lt. William Slaughter, who was killed by Native Americans on the White River in 1856. Chief Kitsap had defeated Haida Indians at Battle Point on Bainbridge Island and built a large cedar structure called Old Man House. Port Madison is the first county seat; in 1893 it is moved to Port Orchard.