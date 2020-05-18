Specialty’s Café & Bakery, a national chain with locations in Seattle and Bellevue, will close permanently after 33 years of business because of the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement on its website.

“Current market conditions attributed to COVID-19 and shelter-in-place policies have decimated company revenues,” said the statement, which laid out plans to cancel and refund orders.

The Pleasanton, Calif.-based cafe and catering company said its last day of operations will be Tuesday.

Specialty’s employed more than 1,400 people across more than 50 locations in California, Washington and Illinois, according to an archived version of its website. Specialty’s locations in Seattle include downtown, South Lake Union and the International District; it also had a cafe in downtown Bellevue.