LONGVIEW (AP) — Geotechnical specialists are evaluating a potential landslide in southwest Washington after residents noticed land movement and officials evacuated the area.

The Daily News reports a Washington Department of Natural Resources geologic study found fault lines where the ground in Cathlamet had moved.

State forest practice coordinator Brian Wesemann said Monday the area has a history of slides, but the DNR is also looking at possible causes for the land movement.

Wahkiakum County public works director Chuck Beyer says the potential slide area is more significant than previous surface sliding.

Following an emergency meeting, Wahkiakum County commissioners evacuated the two residences in the threatened area and closed Elochoman Valley Road until further notice.

Hancock Forest Industries, which owns the land at risk of sliding, is conducting a geologic study of the area but company representatives were not available for comment.

