A Seattle Times investigative series in 2017 exposed troubles at a prominent neuroscience institute based in Seattle.

At an acclaimed neuroscience institute in Seattle, patients from around the country have sought the expertise of surgeons who specialize in ruptured aneurysms, brain tumors and mangled spines. But a Seattle Times investigation revealed that as surgical revenues have spiked recently, so too have internal warnings about patient safety, double-booked brain surgeons, powerful forces influencing medical programs, and a selfless culture that has gone astray.

A lost voice / Talia’s story: After enduring years of painful headaches and injuries, Talia Goldenberg — a lively, uninhibited artist — was ready for surgery at Swedish-Cherry Hill hospital’s neuroscience center to help stabilize her flexible spine. (Feb. 10, 2017)

https://projects.seattletimes.com/2017/quantity-of-care/talia/

The O.R. Factory: The aggressive pursuit of more patients, more surgeries and more dollars has placed patient care in jeopardy at Swedish-Cherry Hill, a Seattle Times investigation found. (Feb. 10, 2017)

https://projects.seattletimes.com/2017/quantity-of-care/hospital/

Double-booked surgeries: Some of Swedish Health’s top neurosurgeons have routinely run multiple operating rooms at the same time while keeping patients in the dark about the practice. (May 28, 2017)

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/times-watchdog/swedish-neuroscience-institute-double-booked-overlapping-surgeries/

The developer: A real-estate developer’s support of Swedish’s Cherry Hill campus has had broad benefits for Swedish — and for the developer. But as hospital executives draw a benefactor close, that relationship can complicate efforts to maintain control over medical programs. (Dec. 14, 2017)

https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/times-watchdog/swedish-healths-ambitious-seattle-plans-involved-a-developer-with-a-stake-their-success/

