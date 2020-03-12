Seattle’s best-known landmark will suspend operations for almost three weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a statement from Space Needle management Thursday evening.

The observation tower will be closed to the public beginning Friday and lasting until March 31.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this closure and look forward to welcoming Guests and Space Needle Team Members back to the icon of Seattle when we reopen,” the statement said.

The Space Needle, which was built in 1962, welcomes more than a million guests every year, according to its website.

Other Seattle tourist spots have also taken a temporary break, in efforts to slow the spread of the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Museum of Pop Culture — another Seattle Center attraction — closed its doors Thursday, and has not set a re-opening date. The Pacific Science Center and Seattle Aquarium also closed to the public Thursday, though neither has a confirmed case of COVID-19 among their employees.

No further information about the Space Needle closure was immediately available.

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all? Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.