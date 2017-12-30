Workers were preparing Saturday for the T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle fireworks show in Seattle. The annual New Year’s Eve celebration has taken place since 1982.

All eyes will be on the Space Needle on Sunday night for the annual New Year’s at the Needle, an eight-minute-long display of fireworks that will shoot out of the Needle’s three legs and top platform. For those who don’t want to brave the cold and the crowd, the display will be broadcast on KING 5 TV and KEXP 90.3 FM, where it will be set to a soundtrack curated by KEXP. The event sponsors say it will be the largest display of fireworks in the history of the show.